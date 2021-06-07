DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said a Daphne Police officer shot someone near I-10 and Highway 98 Monday afternoon.

The view from a FOX10 News camera on the Hampton Inn in Daphne spotted a group of officers and paramedics surrounding someone who appeared wounded in a grassy area just south of the scenic overlook.

An investigator said the person is still alive and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

On the overpass crossing I-10, police tape surrounded several vehicles stopped in the southbound lanes.

No other details have been released by investigators.

The incident is causing traffic backups and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.