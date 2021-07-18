SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -- A wanted man considered armed and dangerous was spotted by police in Spanish Fort and later shot and killed by officers.

Investigators said the suspect, who has not been identified, was found at a Chevron gas station on Highway 181 in Malbis around 2 a.m. Sunday. The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit said the man was wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and was possibly involved in shooting with officers in a different county.

Spanish Fort police called for additional officers before approaching the suspect. Officers from Daphne PD and deputies from the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office went to the scene.

According to investigators, deputies told the man to get out of his vehicle but he refused and tried to drive away. He was then shot and killed by officers. A passenger in the car suffered minor injuries. No officers were hurt. Investigators said a gun was found in the vehicle.

No other details have been released.

The investigation into the shooting will be led by the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit.