FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Just off U.S. Highway 98 in Fairhope sits one of only 60 tea farms in the country, but that’s not all

“By eight years I’m the oldest tea farm in the United States,” said Donnie Barrett.

Donnie Barrett has been growing tea for over 40 years. During that time he’s gained a lot of knowledge, he’s the go-to person for most of the other tea farms in the country. In fact, he’s helped a lot of them start their farms from the ground up. Just like he did.

It all started in two empty lots owned by his parents. That’s where it stayed for about 10 years.

“Thirty-three years ago, I needed a farm so I came and bought this farm. I call it a plantation because it’s a planned planting, I came here to plant and grow tea.”

And that’s exactly what he’s done ever since.

The farm is packed with tea plants which unlike most plants do well in cold weather like Friday's conditions.

It comes from the foothills of the Himalayan mountains which is a lot colder than it is here and no the cold doesn’t affect it,” added Barrett.

Those who come to the farm are greeted with a cup of tea before heading out on the golf cart to see the farm for themselves. Then comes the best part. A trip to the gift shop.

“My gift shop is a box about that big. It’s kind of funny people go we’d like to walk through your gift shop. Well, my box is only about that big,” he said.

After 42 years, Barrett says he not only enjoys growing tea, but he still enjoys giving tours of his farm.

“I’m social and I get to meet lots of people," Barrett said.

Barrett sells the tea right there on the farm in Fairhope. If you’re interested in setting up a tour and checking the farm out for yourself you can visit his website for more information. https://fairhopeteaplantation.com/come-see-us/