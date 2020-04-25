PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WALA) - It would've been a gorgeous weekend for the "Gulf Coast's Greatest Beach Party," but the coronavirus pandemic is putting the 35th annual Mullet Toss on hold.
On a weekend that typically brings thousands of people around the country for the tradition of throwing a fish across the Florida-Alabama state line, instead, that stretch of beach remains empty.
“This is the first time it’s ever been postponed," Jenifer Parnell at the Flora-Bama said. "I mean it’s a staple in this community so it’s been a difficult day.”
The Flora-Bama is still hoping to have the event this year, maybe even before the summer ends if they can.
"If there’s any way for us to do it, we’ll do it," Parnell said. “So it’s been sad but, God we can’t wait to see our customers and open up again.”
This would've been the 35th anniversary of the Mullet Toss, which began years ago with just nine contestants. It's since become a staple and a tradition on the Gulf Coast, evolving into a big beach party with tents and live music.
In the meantime, the Flora-Bama has been lifting spirits on their social media pages, posting live music. It's kitchen remains open if you want to get to-go or delivery.
