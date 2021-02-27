One dead, another flown to hospital after suspect fleeing police crashes in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - One person was killed and another airlifted to a hospital after crashing into a light pole in an attempt to allude police Friday night, officials say.

The police chase began in Elberta and ended at the intersection of Highway 59 and County Road 4 in Gulf Shores shortly before 10 p.m.

It's unclear whether the driver or passenger died. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The person killed was pronounced dead at the scene, officials say.

Investigators haven't revealed why the chase began or why the suspect(s) attempted to outrun police. FOX10 News is told Elberta police began the chase and Foley police assisted.

This is a developing story.