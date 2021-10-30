One person dies in fiery crash in Loxley

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) –- One person died Saturday after the Jeep he was driving crashed into a tree and burst into flames.

The accident happened about around 9:30 a.m. on Alabama Highway 59.

Loxley police said the driver was southbound when he apparently fell asleep and crossed into the northbound lanes, missing several vehicles before running into a ditch, hitting a tree and bursting into flames.

The driver was pulled from the wreckage and taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The victim's name has not been released.