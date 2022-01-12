DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Daphne Police are searching for a 17-year-old boy accused of shooting a woman on Pollard Road.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection with County Road 64.

Investigators said the shot was fired during a dispute between two groups of people who were known to each other.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola for treatment. She is listed in serious condition.

Detectives said they have an attempted murder warrant out for the alleged shooter. Police did not release his name because he is under the age of 18.

Daphne Police said he fled the scene in a 2015 white Dodge Dart with Alabama tag number 5BP1157.