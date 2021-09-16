One year later: Baldwin County still recovering from Sally

One year ago Thursday Sally made landfall in Gulf Shores as a high end category 2 hurricane.

“Scariest night of my life, basically,” said Bryanna Gowan, as she looks back on weathering the storm in her condo on the beach.

It is also the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Ivan, which made landfall on the same day, in the same place, 16 years earlier.

Sally and Ivan are the last two storms to directly hit the state of Alabama since Hurricane Frederic in 1979.

Several watched the sun rise Thursday morning from the Gulf State Park Pier.

One year ago, that would have been impossible.

Gulf State Park Pier was destroyed in Ivan. The new pier reopened in 2007.

Last year the park did roughly 2 million dollars’ worth of renovations.

The grand opening was also set for one year ago—on September 16—until Sally had other plans.

As of today roughly half of the pier is still in shambles one year later, before ever being open to the public.

Kelly Reetz, who has been working at the state park for over 20 years, said the pier wasn’t the only thing that day to take a major blow.

“It was really hard. I cried. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath and say ‘okay, we’re going to get through this,’ and figure out what we need to do and start the process, and that’s what we did,” said Reetz.

Dozens are still making the most out of the portion of pier still open now, as engineers work to patch up the gaping hole Sally left behind.

Some say its all a testament to the resilience of Baldwin County.

“I think it goes to show how our people work together. The people of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, how we pull together, support one another, how we’re encouraging each other. Every time we get knocked down we stand back up, brush off, and put the pieces back together and keep right on going,” said Reetz.

No word yet on when the far end of the pier will be completely reopened.

Make sure to stick with us on air and online for the latest updates on recovery efforts.