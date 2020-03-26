BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Around 30,000 students in Baldwin County will be finishing the year's education from home, after Gov. Ivey ordered all schooling to be moved out of all public schools.
I'm ok with it," one parent of a student in Orange Beach said. "I have my teaching degree so I've always been interested in homeschooling, so this is something we get to try out at home.
Gulf Shores City Schools, which is in its first year as its own school district, is 'ready to move, according to Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin. Earlier in the school year, administrators gave out hundreds of laptops and devices to students.
"If you're having a problem, we're a phone call away, just call us and we'll help with whatever it may be," Dr. Akin said in a live interview with FOX10 News after Gov. Ivey's announcement. "We're fortunate to have some very innovative teachers and innovative principals.
Two big events for students that State Superintendent Eric Mackey wouldn't rule out are graduation and prom; events school leaders across the county will explore the possibility of still having.
Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler sent this letter to parents:
"Parents,
When you see the evening news, you will hear Governor Kay Ivey, along with State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey, announced today public school students in Alabama will NOT be returning to physical classrooms for the remainder of this school year.
We learned of this information just as quickly as you did today but we have been anticipating such an announcement. Our curriculum teams have prepared for this announcement and we have a plan to continue education with a distance learning program for your children. In fact, we don't just have one plan, we have multiple plans.
Some students will continue their online course of study much like our virtual students currently learn. Some students will work in a hybrid format with packets of information provided by their instructors.
We will send you detailed information on how this distance learning program will work for you and your family based specifically upon your child’s grade level: graduating seniors, high school students and K through 8 and our exceptional students. You will receive this information next week.
Please continue with practice and enrichment as scheduled through the end of next week. We will hold our spring break as originally scheduled and when we return from spring break on Monday, April 13th, we will begin this new regimen of distance learning.
During this time, we will continue working with our staff and teachers to make sure everyone is prepared to instruct and support this technology, as well as the alternative methods being offered.
Once again, I cannot express to you the incredible team of teachers and support staff we have in our system. All four thousand of our employees have remained on call, working from home and other remote locations as instructed, to support our mission. I have never felt so blessed to work with such an amazing group of people and to live in such an amazing part of the country.
Thank you again for your support of our system and thank you for the patience you have had with our adjustments to this new setting. We have had a very short amount of time to make what is a very dramatic change in how we typically do business and all of us appreciate the positive attitude you and your children have shown throughout this process.
We will be in touch again next week. Stay safe and enjoy the beautiful weather."
