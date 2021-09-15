ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Orange Beach has announced Freedom Fest, billed as "a fun arts weekend," set for Oct. 9 at The Wharf.

The event is intended as a substitute for the canceled National Shrimp Festival.

Citing the latest COVD-19 surge and the strain on hospitals, organizers of the National Shrimp Festival announced last week they were pulling the plug on the popular event for the second year in a row. Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said he would target the same weekend for a scaled-back affair.

"The City of Orange Beach is excited to announce the first-ever Freedom Fest, a fun Arts Weekend, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 9 at The Wharf," the city announced in a news release.

The event will include art vendors, local music and food. With the cancellation of the National Shrimp Festival, Mayor Tony Kennon wanted the city to step up and try to provide a venue for artists and guests who will still be in town that second weekend in October, according to the announcement.

“I’m happy to report that because of our City Council, the wonderful people in the City of Orange Beach, City employees and an accommodating staff at The Wharf, this event will happen,” Kennon said. “As I stated on Friday, people have the right to choose what they wish to attend and decide the risks they are willing to take, especially for an outdoor event like this one.”

The event will take place on the west end of The Wharf, adjacent to the movie theater. It will be the same location of Seafood Fest vendors in February and will accommodate up to 100 vendor spaces.

Artists who were already booked for Shrimp Fest are invited to participate in this event and will have priority. For vendor information, email Jeanne Fitzgibbons at jfitz@orangebeachal.gov.

That same night will include the Brooks & Dunn concert at The Wharf and The Addams Family Musical Comedy dinner theater at 7 p.m. at the Orange Beach Event Center. Find details and ticket information for the Addams Family dinner theater at www.orangebeachal.gov/events/performing-arts, and Brooks & Dunn on The Wharf website.