ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- Orange Beach city council members voted Tuesday night to approve a new golf cart ordinance.

But not without some changes.

In the ordinance, no person may operate a golf cart without a permit issued by the police department.

The original price for that permit was going to be 150 dollars for three years. After Tuesday’s meeting, the cost will now be 75 dollars for three years.

Some say the price is still too high.

“I would agree with some council members that it should be 25 dollars over three years and not 75 dollars. But for me, we can pay that. But there are other people that are less fortunate,” John Harris said.

Mayor Pro-Tem Jeff Boyd said during the meeting the council had no choice but to pass an ordinance.

“It’s not about the money for us. It’s really about the spirit of it. We’ve had so many complaints with young kids on golf carts. We’ve all seen golf carts on Canal road turning to go into Dollar General with kids on the back of it. There’s so many more people here,” Boyd said.

Another change to the ordinance is the time frame that people can operate those carts. Originally, you would only be able to operate it until 10 or 11 pm.

Now there’s no restrictions at all.

The council hasn’t ruled out revisiting the ordinance, and that gives residents confidence that any issues with it will be fixed.

“They’ll listen to the people. If they get a lot of complaints, they’ll make some amends. Nothing is ever perfect the first time. They always work to fix it and move forward from there,” Harris said.

Each golf cart will have to be inspected before getting that permit. This law will go into effect on March 1st, 2022.