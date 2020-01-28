Eight people died and several were injured in a marina fire in north Alabama early Monday morning, January 27, 2020. Thirty-five houseboats were destroyed as the fire quickly spread. What caused the fire is still under investigation.
The night sky over Jackson County Marina glowed orange and embers popped as fire took over the docks. The fire, which broke out about 12:40 a.m. spread across the dock, sending those who could escape, running for their lives. For some, the only escape was to jump into the freezing water. Seven were rescued from the water, but eight others have been confirmed dead.
“When I looked at the way the marina was laid out, there’s like big arms that went out and like the first boat that apparently had the problem was closer to the shore, so it made it difficult for anybody to get off the piers,” observed Fairhope houseboat resident, Bill Van Beckum.
The Scottsboro, AL tragedy has folks like Van Beckum double checking to make sure their vessels are as safe as possible. He and his wife have been living aboard their boat at the Fairhope Pier for eight years and this tragedy has him shaken. He said in the last 24 hours, he’s gone through everything on board.
“When things like this happen, it’s like any stress that you get,” Van Buckum said. “You start thinking, ‘Well, have I checked recently to make sure everything is the right way according to code?’ And so, you do look around, check and make sure everything’s okay.”
Officials with Orange Beach Fire Rescue say there are a number of things that can be done to prevent a fire and to get yourself out of trouble in the event there is a fire:
• Do not overload electrical circuits. When needed use proper surge protection that will shunt power to a faulty device before a fire occurs.
• Maintain fuel systems and ensure proper ventilation if engines or generators are running.
• If docked, make sure shore power is the correct voltage/amperage for the needs of the vessel.
• As with residential living spaces smoke detectors save lives! Working smoke detectors can alert occupants when a fire is small, which is very important in tight quarters. Early detection will give occupants an opportunity to extinguish the fire before it gets too large or the opportunity to escape before it's too late.
• Keep life jackets accessible to all areas of the vessel in case of emergency.
• Keep and maintain fire extinguishers on the vessel. At least one extinguisher is required by the U.S. Coast Guard on vessels over sixteen feet in length. For larger vessels up to three are required, depending on whether the vessel has a fixed extinguishing system in the machinery space.
• Maintain windows and hatches from below deck spaces. While these are mostly designed for ventilation purposes they can be utilized as an escape route in the event of a fire.
• Keep all doors and hatches closed when not in use. This can prohibit air (oxygen) from the fire which will slow the fire growth.
• Most recreational vessels are constructed of wood or fiberglass which burn very quickly. Being prepared and having a safety plan in place can be the difference in surviving a marine vessel fire.
• Alert other occupants as soon as possible as well as emergency responders. Early notification is imperative in suppressing a fire before it extends to other vessels or docks.
Fire officials in Scottsboro said It may be some time before the cause of the Jackson County Marina fire is known.
