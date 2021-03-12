Orange Beach Festival of Art brightens hard year

A year after the pandemic first hit, Orange Beach Festival of Art is returning to the coast.

This is one of the first festivals returning to the Gulf Coast, and one of the last events to stay open this time last year before COVID forced businesses to shut down.

Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach has cut down on how many artists will be at the festival by a third, from 100 to about 70 creators.

This allows for booths to be more spread out, allowing people to social distance.

Organizers were determined to spread a little color across Baldwin County after a year of isolation and tough times.

"We knew we needed to do something this year to get out and show some love to our folks," said Desiree Blackwell, Director of the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach,"its a huge part of the community here, and that's why we felt that we needed to do this. People love it, they love our art gallery. We are just a community that embraces the arts."

We're told they will have hand sanitizing stations set up throughout the outdoor event, with increased custodial staffs, and are asking folks to bring a mask with them.

Gates open at 10 am Saturday, and will be open until 5 pm, and they'll also reopen from 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday.

The event is free to the public, and they will have additional parking at Orange Beach City Hall and Island Church, will a 5 dollar shuttle running to and from the event.

For a schedule and map of the festival, click here.