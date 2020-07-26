ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- Orange Beach firefighters rescued an Osprey that was entangled in a fishing net and dangling from a pine tree.
The Orange Beach Wildlife Center and Management Program posted photos of the effort.
The osprey was caught in the tree about 40 feet off the ground. Firefighters were called in and cut the bird free from a branch, allowing the osprey to fly away.
The wildlife center said, "Please remember to properly dispose of fishing line, hooks, and netting. As you can see in the picture the majority of the netting was cut off. However, we believe there still could be some around the leg as we were unable to get our hands on the bird safely, considering it’s location."
