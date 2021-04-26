If you plan on going to any Gulf State Park beach, you’ll now have to pay to park. Its new parking kiosks went online Friday, April 23, 2021 and will be operational year-round. Gulf State Park and the city of Orange Beach came to an agreement that allows Orange Beach residents to park at no charge.

Orange Beach has been giving out free parking passes to its citizens since last Thursday. To qualify, you must have a valid driver’s license showing your address within the city limits. The pass is good for all six state park access points. The city has already been providing lifeguards and basic cleaning services to the park areas but will provide more with the new agreement.

“What’s going to happen now, we’ve expanded our lifeguards. We’re going to continue to do our beach grooming. We’re going to do more with trash removal and then ultimately, now we get into maintenance so the city will be a able to do it a little quicker, a little more efficient on a dollar for dollar reimbursement for time and cost of materials,” explained Orange Beach city administrator, Ken Grimes.

It’s an agreement that the city, Gulf State Park and residents of Orange Beach feel is mutually beneficial.

“I think it’s a fair thing and we support everything in the city. We support the Leave Only Footprints and things like that, and Orange Beach does a really good job on the upkeep,” said Orange Beach resident, Lebron Creech. “I know they pick up a lot of debris that they shouldn’t have to.”

Here’s a breakdown of the parking options:

FEES for personal vehicles

$3 – 2hours

$5 – 4 hours

$10 – all day

FEES for other vehicles

$15 – all day for passenger vans

$30 – all day for buses or large RVs

Special passes*

$100 – Annual pas parking decal

FREE – Annual pass for veterans

*These passes must be obtained at the Gulf State Park main office and expire on December 31st of each year.

Folks visiting the beach Monday said the pricing seemed fair.

“Yes. It is definitely a bargain for us,” said Landon Alexander from Virginia. “We’ll do it again.”

“So, I’m coming from New York, so for me it’s very cheap,” said Vinay Rao. “I’m on vacation. It’s like five dollars for four hours. It’s pretty good.”

Gulf State Park officials said the money spent on parking is going to be put back into the park to help with maintenance and other, long-term improvements.

“There’s some expansion opportunities as well,” said Gulf State Park director, Gary Ellis. “There’s some restrooms that are being considered for some of the facilities, the access points. There’s some trail expansion areas.”

Those fishing at the Gulf State Park Pier won’t have to pay to park and pay to fish. They should tear off the bottom of the full-day parking receipt and present it at the pier house to cover your day of fishing. Each vehicle gets just one pier pass.