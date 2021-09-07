ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- The Orange Beach High School football team forfeited its upcoming game due to COVID concerns.
According to Baldwin County Public Schools, several players tested positive, so the school decided to suspend all football activities for seven days.
The school will reevaluate its status at the end of the week to see if the team can resume activities.
