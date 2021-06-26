ORANGE BEACH, Ala. --According to Orange Beach Police Department, the subject in this picture is wanted for the theft of several handguns from residences on Ono Island.
He may be driving the burgundy vehicle pictured below.
They urge for you to not make contact with the subject.
If anyone has any information, call Orange Beach PD at 251-981-9777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.