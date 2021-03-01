GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Gulf Shores arrested an Orange Beach man accused of firing shots and wounding someone at Mudbugs.

Officers said 24-year-old Lonnie Blake Watkins got into a fight with someone at the bar and fired several shots before leaving the scene. Investigators said it happened just after midnight on February 27.

According to police, one of the bullets ricocheted off a vehicle and struck someone at the bar. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they caught up with Watkins and found got rid of the gun while trying to flee. A K9 was used to track down the weapon.

Watkins was arrested and charged with attempted assault, shooting into an occupied building, public intoxication, and reckless endangerment.