ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon has responded to some criticism over comments he made during a recent radio interview.

Kennon talked about what he calls "pandemic politics," saying, "you can't trust the numbers."

He made the comments on "The Jeff Poore Show" on FM Talk 1065.

The mayor also said, "You can't shut the world down. If I die of COVID, I won't die with a mask on."

FOX10 News spoke to Kennon last night.

He acknowledged the virus is real, and he talked about losing a close friend to COVID-19.

Kennon went on to say that he isn't discrediting anyone who may have suffered because of the virus.

But he also said Americans should not only have the right to decide whether to wear a mask, but also "decide for themselves if they should lock down."