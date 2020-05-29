The swimmer who was rescued days before her two swimming companions were found dead along Baldwin County's Gulf shore has died, her family posted on an online fundraising website.
Jasmine “Jaz” Brundy, 28, died in a Pensacola hospital. She had been pulled from the water in Orange Beach Sunday.
After a multiple-day search, the bodies of the other two swimmers -- 22-year-old Darius Robinson and 28-year-old Ryan Guy -- were found washed ashore in Gulf Shores.
All were visiting from Louisiana.
Brundy's family shared this message on a GoFundMe page: "Jasmine Ja'nae Brundy was in a horrible accident, on Orange Beach Memorial Day weekend with her loving family member. She fought a hard fight, but our Lord had other plans. We all know her from her fun loving, vibrant spirit, and we will rejoice her as she would have wanted. We are asking for help as we prepare her passing over to eternal life. Thank thank everyone for their prayers and condolences. Rest in heaven Jasmine 'Jaz' Brundy."
