ORANGE BEACH, Ala. --The Orange Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding this subject that they say has been stealing food and alcoholic drinks from local restaurants.
They state he may also be involved in other thefts in the area.
He is 6'06" slender build and missing his pinky finger.
If you have seen this individual or know where he lives, please contact the Orange Beach Police Department.
They advise to not confront the subject, just call the department.
