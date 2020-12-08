Orange Beach PD looking for pair accused of trespassing at Perdido Beach Resort

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Check-in time ended long before two men walked into the lobby of Perdido Beach Resort in the wee hours of Sunday morning, attempting to make room keys, hotel staff says.
The hotel has been closed since Hurricane Sally in September, and Orange Beach want the public's help identifying the two men, who are accused of trespassing.
Cameras caught the pair entering the front lobby and one of the men hops behind the desk and appears to pick up a room key and attempt to access the hotel's computer.
If you can identify either of the two men, contact Orange Beach police.
