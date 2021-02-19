ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The Orange Beach Police Department is searching for a man they say left the Publix in Orange Beach with over $1,000 worth of Dom Perignon and dog food.
They say this happened on January 27.
If you recognize this man, you are asked to contact the Orange Beach Police Department.
