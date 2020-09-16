ORANGE BEACH. Ala. -- The Orange Beach police department released the following information on Wednesday, September 16.
"We are allowing residents on the island to assess their property damage. Please no sightseeing! We are trying to leave the roads accessible for first responders, utility companies, etc."
