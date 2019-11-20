ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- The Orange Beach Police Department is looking for a new chief.
Chief Joe Fierro announced his resignation Wednesday evening. Fierro said his last day will be December 4.
In a Facebook message, he wrote, " It has been an honor and privilege to serve as your police chief. I can assure each of you that you have fine, committed officers and staff serving and protecting you everyday. I leave with a heavy heart but know you will be well taken care of. My best to all of you and I hope to see you when I am out and about. Take care."
Fierro has been on the job since June 2015.
