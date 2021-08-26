ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- The Orange Beach Police Department reported Thursday that one of its officers has died following a battle with COVID-19.
The department posted the following on its Facebook page:
Brandon Ard, OBPD officer, passed away this morning. The City of Orange Beach extends our deepest sympathies during this time to the many family, friends, loved ones and co-workers. Brandon served 16.5 years with the Orange Beach Police Department and just turned 50 years old. We ask for your prayers of comfort for his loved ones and friends at this time.
