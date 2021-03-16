Orange Beach unveils new fire boat capable of shooting 3k gallons of water per minute

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Firefighters in Orange Beach are getting to know an exciting new member of their fleet this week, unveiling a brand new fire boat.

Its fire pumps are capable of shooting 3,000 gallons of water per minute, and the boat is also rigged with equipment to act as an 'ambulance on the water,' firefighters say.

"We're really pleased with the boat, it's a beautiful boat and we're happy to have it," Orange Beach Battalion Chief Bruce Nelson said. "The biggest thing we've gained off this is the fact we have a water supply now that is unlimited."

FOX10 News got an inside look at the boat Tuesday, which has top-of-the-line technology which aids in search, rescue, and dive missions - even in bad weather. It also has spaces inside and outside the boat to render first aid and life saving measures.

"We can carry advanced life support equipment on here, cardiac monitors, drugs," Nelson said. "All the equipment we need to do advanced life support much like you'd see in an ambulance."

The fire boat, made by Metal Shark, has a top speed of about 46 miles per hour. Its twin 1,500 gallon per minute fire pumps are capable of offshore fighting and supplying water for land based operations.

The City of Orange Beach received a port security grant to pay for the boat, meaning the federal government paid for 75 percent of the bill.

Fire Boat 2 is in port and ready to ride on missions.