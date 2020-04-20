SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -- Spanish Fort found itself in the crosshairs of severe thunderstorms Sunday night, April 19, 2020. The worst hit around midnight. Violent winds toppled trees and damaged property.
In the darkness came the sounds of violent winds and cracking wood as massive trees along Stagecoach Road could not stand up to the onslaught. At Kensley Apartments, Heather Rau and young Kaylee Rose were lucky and so were their friends, whose apartment was damaged. A huge oak tree was uprooted, crashing through the roof over an unoccupied bedroom.
Rau recalled, “We were sitting there and…,” “I was freaking out,” interrupted Rose with a laugh. “I was calming her down and I just remember hearing the winds whipping around and I was like, that’s more than just severe thunderstorm winds,” Rau concluded.
At the property next door, another massive oak tree was snapped off near the base. It crushed a camper trailer with two people and their pets inside. Miraculously, everyone escaped injury. They were too shaken by the experience to talk about it.
The storm pushed further east, ripping apart the fence at Wilson’s Service Center towing yard on Old Highway 31. Limbs and debris were strewn around town. Back at Kensley Apartments, several days’ worth of cleanup and repair were left in the storm’s wake.
“Definitely, significant winds. I mean, there is stuff everywhere,” said James Hartzog with Bama Construction. “Trees down everywhere. Limbs down everywhere. Tons and tons of shingles everywhere. It totally lifted off a lot of the shingles everywhere.”
It’s believed straight-line winds caused the damage. The National Weather Service will survey the area to confirm that’s the case.
