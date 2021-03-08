OWA announces 41st annual Gulf Coast Regional Mustang & Mega Car Show

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The 41st Annual Gulf Coast Regional Mustang & Mega Car Show returns to the picture perfect streetscapes of Downtown OWA after being postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19.

After hosting a Rainbow Run and St. Pawtty’s Day on March 13, OWA keeps things rolling in the spring season on March 20, 2021 as more than 150 beautiful vehicles take over the streets.

Presented by the Gulf Coast Regional Mustang Club, this socially distanced event is free for guests to attend and fun for all ages. Registration for those showcasing their cars will begin at 6am in the parking lot near the Main Entrance to Downtown and will remain open until 11am.

Judging will take place from 9am to 12pm throughout The Park at OWA and Downtown OWA, with the award ceremony beginning at 3pm on OWA’s Island.

Those who registered for the 2020 event, will not have to re-register for this year’s event. New registrations will continue to be accepted online and by mail, but need to be received by Friday, March 19 at 5pm. On-site registration will also be available until 11am on the day of the event. More information regarding registration can be found at GulfCoastMustangClub.org/OWA2021.html.

As Spring makes its way to Coastal Alabama, the Mustang & Mega Car Show is just one of the many fun adventure’s guests can find at OWA. To discover the endless list of activities at this ever-growing entertainment destination, head over to VisitOWA.com.