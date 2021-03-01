FOLEY, Ala. -- OWA is bringing back two annual celebrations.

Join the fun and go for a run at OWA’s 2nd Annual Rainbow Run on Saturday, March 13, 2021. This 1.5-mile run is full of excitement as rainbow-colored powder fills the air and covers the participants as they jog, walk, or sprint through the streets. Runners will take off into these clouds of fun colors at 9am and make their way throughout OWA where they will encounter more rainbow color stations until finally ending the race on OWA Island.

Those wanting to participate in this event must register online at VisitOWA.com/Rainbow-Run. Registration is only $29.99 per person and ends on Friday, March 12 at 5pm. No day of registration will be available. The registration fee will include entry into the race, a white Rainbow Run T-shirt, OWA swag, and complimentary scratch off cards featuring prizes redeemable in Downtown OWA.

OWA also welcomes back the furry friends of Coastal Alabama to its 4th Annual St. Pawtty’s Day Event in partnership with the Baldwin County Animal Shelter on Saturday, March 13 from 12:30pm-3:30pm. This family-friendly and socially distanced event is free to attend and includes music, a pet parade, dog adoptions, and a pet costume contest.

For only $10, guests can enter their pet into the pet parade and costume contest with all proceeds donated to the Baldwin County Animal Shelter. Registration for the parade and costume contest will begin at 1:00pm with the parade beginning at 2:00pm. Immediately following the parade through Downtown OWA, the pet-friendly costume contest will take place at the OWA Island stage where OWA will crown Mr. & Mrs. St. Pawtty’s Day, Most Creative, Dynamic Duo, and OWA Choice.

The Baldwin County Animal Shelter will host an onsite adoption during the event. During this special afternoon of celebration OWA will cover half the adoption fee, bringing the fee down to only $35. The adoption fee covers spay/neuter, rabies shot and tag, and up to date vaccinations, heartworm testing, and flea treatment.

OWA invites everyone to come and join them in this dual-celebration full of furry friends and colorful moments. For more information on these events, go to VisitOWA.com/Events.