FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - OWA continues to hire the people of Coastal Alabama as they prepare for peak season. This ever-growing entertainment destination is seeking more individuals to work at The Park at OWA and Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen at OWA. These two staples at OWA are hiring more than 100 employees to help create lasting memories.

The Park at OWA, which is part of a 520-acre resort destination in Foley, is a themed amusement park with more than 22 rides, including a major roller coaster. Employment opportunities include food and beverage, retail, ride operations, resort services, midway games attendants and more with work beginning in now and running through mid-August.

For those wanting to work in the restaurant industry while also sharing their southern charm, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen at OWA is hiring both front of house and back of house team members. These positions include greeting guest with a “Hey Y’all” as Host or Server or whipping of some of Paula Deen’s great southern comfort foods in the kitchen.

Enjoy the coolest perks of being a team member at one of these incredible OWA destinations such as a free Season Pass, in-Park discounts, flexible scheduling, a set number of free Park day passes each month, team parties and more.

Interested applicants should head over to WorkAtOWA.com and complete the pre-screening application. For questions about jobs or OWA’s hiring process, please email HR@visitowa.com. For a full list of OWA’s enhanced health and safety practices, please go to www.VisitOWA.com/KnowBeforeYouGo.