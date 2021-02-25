FOLEY, Ala. -- Today in a Facebook post, OWA announced its completion date for its new indoor waterpark.
They state the park will be open in 2022.
The park will include the Gulf Coast’s largest indoor waterpark, an accompanying 200-room resort hotel with conference space, and a luxury, family-friendly RV park, according to a news release.
They also released renderings of what the park is expected to look like on their page.
The big secret is out! 🍍 Get your swim gear ready — because we’re about to make one very BIG SPLASH! 🌊 We’ve seen a few...Posted by OWA on Thursday, February 25, 2021
