OWA kicks off the summer with Memorial Day weekend festivities

FOLEY, Ala. --Head to OWA on May 29 as they bring their annual Memorial Day celebration to its lively downtown streets or a day full of activities and fireworks.

The celebration will extend throughout the weekend from May 29 through May 30.

OWA will open its gates at 12 p.m. on May 29.

Starting at 2 p.m., you can take part in the Patriotic Scavenger Hunt, create a custom handprint flag t-shirt, or play a classic game of cornhole until 6 p.m. in Downton OWA.

There will also be an acoustic live performance at 7 p.m. featuring country music artist Collin Raye on OWA Island.

Fireworks will then begin at 8:50 p.m.

For those that missed Saturday's events, they can go to the park at noon on May 30.

You can then enjoy a smooth blues performance on OWA Island starting at 2 p.m. by 56LOW. Gypsy Spark will then take the stage at 4 p.m.

And lastly from 6 tp 8 p.m., Grammy Award Winner Jimmy Hall will take stage to close out the night.