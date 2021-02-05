OWA lets rides and good times roll this weekend

Its been a big week for OWA after two days of being a vaccination site and the re-opening of their park this weekend and celebrating Mardi Gras.

Its no secret COVID and Friday's weather have rained on all of our parades.

That's why OWA in Foley is working to put some smiles on faces, as they let rides and the good times roll this weekend.

The Park at OWA is opening its gates for the first time all year.

They're also putting their own pandemic friendly spin on Mardi Gras celebrations.

"We have second line bands that are actually going to be playing off the balconies, at the park entrance and in downtown OWA, and we have team members that will be providing beads, but of course they'll be gloved, following safety precautions, and wearing masks as well," Kristin Hellmich with OWA.

The Park opens at noon Saturday, as long as the weather holds.

They will do temperature checks at the gates and give away prizes.

