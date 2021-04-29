FOLEY, Ala. --OWA is partnering with the South Baldwin Chamber and City of Foley to host the 17th Annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Fest on May 7-9 at resort.

This year’s event will feature more than 55+ pilots including several special shapes, more than 100 artisans and crafters, a high flying frisbee dog show, and a line up of live entertainment.

It is on Friday, May 7 at 5:15 am for a sneak peek of the festival, along with an exclusive hot air balloon flight for media partners.

If you are unable to make the May 7 flight, you can join anytime over the weekend to capture the beauty of this festival.