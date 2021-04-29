FOLEY, Ala. --OWA is partnering with the South Baldwin Chamber and City of Foley to host the 17th Annual Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Fest on May 7-9 at resort.
This year’s event will feature more than 55+ pilots including several special shapes, more than 100 artisans and crafters, a high flying frisbee dog show, and a line up of live entertainment.
It is on Friday, May 7 at 5:15 am for a sneak peek of the festival, along with an exclusive hot air balloon flight for media partners.
If you are unable to make the May 7 flight, you can join anytime over the weekend to capture the beauty of this festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.