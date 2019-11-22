FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- The well-known owner of a Fairhope bicycle shop was injured in an accident while riding Thursday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and a post Friday morning on the Fairhope Witches Ride Facebook page.
The Facebook post says Katie Bolton was transported to University Hospital in Mobile following the accident, which took place at the intersection of Scenic Highway 98 and Battles Road. It says she was in stable condition.
Bolton is the owner of the Pro Cycle shop and a part of the Fairhope Witches Ride each year.
An ALEA spokesman said the accident happened at about 12:30 p.m. Bolton, who was riding a bicycle on Scenic 98, was struck by a 2012 Kia that was turning onto Battles Road, he said.
According to the ALEA spokesman, the Kia was driven by Nicolas Smokey, 93, of Daphne. No charges have been filed.
