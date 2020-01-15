Page and Palette welcomes New York Times best-selling author Ransom Riggs to celebrate the release of "The Conference of the Birds," the fifth novel in the "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" series. Anderson McKean stopped by FOX10 News at 4pm to talk about the event with news anchor Lenise Ligon.
The event begins January 17, 2020 at 6:00 pm. Tickets are on sale available now, and can be ordered at the bookstore or over the phone; they cannot be bought online.
There will be a tiered ticketing system for this event, with three available options:
GOLD tickets will be issued to the first 20 people to purchase tickets to this event. They are invited to a special meet and greet with author Ransom Riggs, and will receive a swag bag, have access to the activity stations, the event, and the signing line
SILVER ticket holders gain access to the activity stations, receive a swag item, and are admitted to the event and signing line.
BRONZE ticket holders gain access to the event and signing line.
