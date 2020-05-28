FOLEY. Ala. --OWA will officially reopen its amusement park, on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11 am. The reopening will incorporate enhanced health and safety measures that were developed based on guidance from the CDC and health officials.
Heightened health and safety measures are being implemented for guests and team members to ensure the well-being of everyone visiting OWA. The new policies will include health screenings for guests before entering The Park at OWA, installation of additional hand sanitizing stations throughout the resort, enhanced cleaning and sanitization practices, and added signage to encourage social distancing.
Additional steps are being added to accommodate social distancing, such as limiting the number of guests allowed in the amusement park at one time. Riders will continue to purchase an attractions wristband to enjoy a day filled with unlimited access to amusement park rides. Guests wishing not to partake in any attractions can purchase a $5.00 Non-Rider Pass, which allows guests to enjoy strolling The Park and watching loved ones without having to purchase a full-priced ticket. More details can be found on OWA’s website.
In addition to the amusement park opening June 5, 2020, Downtown OWA businesses have remained open since April and continue to welcome guests using recommended health and safety standards. Restaurants now open include Groovy Goat, Crazy Donuts, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant, Trattoria Pizza & Italian, Hershey’s Ice Cream Parlor, C’est Le Vin Wine Bar & Shop, Auntie Anne’s, and Cinnabon.
Retailers currently open include Fairhope Soap Company, Parker & Co. (a women’s boutique), Alvin’s Island, The Spice & Tea Exchange, and Body Tune Plus. Brandon Styles Live is currently welcoming guests to both his Magic and Variety shows six days a week. Clash eSports Center, OWA’s state-of-the-art video gaming venue, and Sweet Tooth at OWA are set to open on Friday, June 5, 2020 in conjunction with the amusement park. The Park will be open seven days a week during the summer season. Plan ahead by checking Park opening and closing hours on OWA’s website.
