A Foley man sentenced to 20 years in prison for first degree armed robbery is one of 14 inmates up for parole.
He's scheduled to come up at parole board hearings that will take place in Montgomery Tuesday for the first time in three months.
Former Alabama Attorney General Charles Graddick of Mobile is the Director of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.
One of the inmates up for parole is Richardo Eason of Foley.
He was sentenced in 2009 to 20 years in prison for the first degree armed robbery of a gas station clerk.
Authorities say he went into a Bebo's gas station armed with a gun and demanded money from the clerk.
Back in June, Governor Kay Ivey signed legislation reforming the state Board of Pardons and Paroles.
It allowed the governor to appoint the director and also set new guidelines on when some inmates can receive parole.
For instance, inmates convicted of certain violent crimes can't be considered for parole before they served 85 percent of their sentence or 15 years, whichever is less.
Hearings set for September and October were postponed because the agency's policy on notifications had not complied with the new law.
Monday, Judge Graddick held a news conference in Montgomery saying actions taken regarding violent offenders should be reviewed very carefully.
He said inmates do not have an innate right to be paroled, they must earn such a privilege.
Graddick said, "The fact of the matter is, in the past, the mindset of the people that operated in our agency was that they were supposed to turn people loose to create positions in prisons to make the overcrowded conditions better. That's not by law what we are charged to do."
Graddick also said let us not gamble with innocent lives.
He said parole decisions will be made by the three member Board of Pardons and Paroles.
Judge Graddick said 627 hearings were delayed and, as of the latest figures, 117 hearings are set for November.
