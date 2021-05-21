Parts of Price Grubbs Road will be blocked due to drainage improvements

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala --A portion of Price Grubbs Road between County Road 62 N and County Road 85 will be impassable to through traffic from 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, for drainage improvement.
Motorists are encouraged to use the suggested detour route provided in the map below.
Please note that weather delays may affect when the project will be done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.