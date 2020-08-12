GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - A Pensacola man is being charged with theft after police say he stole campaign signs in Gulf Shores over the past several days.
Gulf Shores police arrested 62-year-old Joseph Gregory Shires for stealing the signs. He is charged with theft of property in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor. After booking, he was released on bond.
They say on August 10, at approximately 2:00 p.m., detectives received information that the suspect had just stolen two campaign signs in the 900 block of West Beach Boulevard.
According to officials, patrol officers and detectives began to canvas the West Beach area where they located the suspect’s vehicle at a condominium he recently purchased. They say although officers didn’t witness the misdemeanor crime taking place, evidence collected at the scene along with an admission by the suspect supported a criminal complaint.
Officials say the suspect told detectives that he was unhappy with the way the candidate, Angie Swiger, handled a real estate transaction.
Shires said he has no connection to any other person running against Swiger.
Swiger and her husband, David, were notified immediately after Shires was identified. In the same conversation the Swigers was told that suspect had no connection to any other political candidate and what was, according to Shires, his motivation.
Officials say on Tuesday, David Swiger met with Gulf Shores Municipal Court officials and signed a criminal complaint.
Later on Tuesday GSPD Detectives contacted Shires, informing him that a warrant for his arrest had been issued. He agreed to surrender at GSPD headquarters today.
