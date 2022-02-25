LILLIAN, Ala. (WALA) - A Pensacola man is in the Baldwin County Corrections Center after he allegedly robbed the Lillian Pharmacy earlier this month.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, 51-year-old Thomas Meeks entered the pharmacy on February 9th “under the guise of working on the printers.

The suspect did some work on the printers and then took a bottle of Oxycodone from the Pharmacy and left”.

Days later on February 14th, Meeks was pulled over by a special operations deputy on I-10. After being interviewed by the investigations Command, Meeks allegedly admitted to taking the narcotics. Although deputies said Meeks “held to his story that he was legitimately there to work on the printers”.

They added that they “have been unable to substantiate Meek’s claims that he was hired to work on the printers”.

Investigators said they believe Meeks has done this before “in Baldwin County as well as Escambia County and Mobile”.

Although Meeks is being held in Baldwin County, investigators said “he has a hold with Pensacola Police for the same type of criminal activity”.