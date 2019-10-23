On October 22, 2019, Special Operations Units with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white cargo van for a traffic violation at the 47 mm east bound on I-10.
Officials say during the stop, deputies developed probable cause to search the vehicle.
During the search, deputies located approximately 405 pounds of suspected Kratom in various forms.
Deputies arrested 24-year-old Noor H. Yousef of Pensacola for drug trafficking. Yousef was transported to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Center.
Officials say the drugs originated in Louisiana and were destined for the Pensacola, FL. area.
