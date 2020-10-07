PENSACOLA, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, with assistance from the Baldwin County Alabama Sheriff’s Office, arrested Shawn Eric Caron, 44, on 15 counts of possession of obscene material depicting child sexual conduct.
According to the FDLE, the investigation began after an agent identified images of child pornography being downloaded and shared from a computer at Caron’s residence. The images depicted female and male children under the age of 10.
Caron was arrested yesterday in Baldwin County and is awaiting extradition to Escambia County.
The Office of the State Attorney, 1st Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.