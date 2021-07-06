SUMMERDALE, Ala. --On July 5th, 2021, the Summerdale Police Department responded to Sherman Road located north of County Road 28 for a report of a possible vehicle crash or vehicle stuck.
Upon arrival, EMS personnel had determined that the driver was deceased.
According to the police, there was no damage found on the vehicle that would lead them to believe an accident had happened.
The driver was identified as Robert McCoy Lilly, 32 from Pensacola, Florida.
This investigation is still on-going at this time to determine a cause of death.
The Baldwin County Coroner's Office is assisting with the investigation.
