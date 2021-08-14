GULF SHORES, Ala --From the looks of today, you wouldn't believe a tropical storm was about to hit.

Clear skies, sun shining, and tons of people were enjoying their weekend on the beach.

But in about 24 hours, it won't look the same.

“We’re ready. We’ve been in storms before, so we would know where to seek shelter or keep ourselves safe.” says Joann Torres.

According to the Baldwin County EMA, it's important to stay in the loop since Fred is constantly changing.

It is good to have an emergency supply of food and of course stay out of the water as rip currents are expected to be extremely dangerous.

Gulf Shores Beach Rescue is removing lifeguard towers tomorrow, and no lifeguards will be on duty during threatening conditions.

Double red flags will most likely be flying high for the next few days. However, many people at the beach are not concerned.

“We did not plan for any safety measures, so we’re just hoping and praying that we can get on the road and pretty much be out of Fred’s path.” says Latonya Tinsley.

And some say with Alabama weather, you never know when things can get serious.

“You know how the Alabama weather is. One day, it could be 100 degrees, and then in the nighttime it could be snowing.” adds Dalton Weaver.

Regardless, Baldwin County EMA wans everyone to be proactive during this time.

The number of storms is likely to increase as we get closer to the September peak. And already, Tropical Storm Grace is right behind.