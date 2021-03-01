BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate a deadly February 26 traffic crash in the Gulf Shores area.
Officials have identified the person killed as 40-year-old Lindsey Murphy of Cantonment, Fla.
Also involved in the crash was Arthur Arabian, 34, of Pensacola, who was driving the 1996 Honda Accord that lost control and left the roadway.
Nothing further is available at this time.
