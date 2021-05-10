ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A person changing a tire on Highway 59 was hit by a vehicle Sunday night.
Robertsdale police said the disabled car was in the turning lane when another vehicle hit the victim and left the scene.
Officers later found the hit-and-run vehicle and the driver.
The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
No names have been released by RPD.
