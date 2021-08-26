FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- After playing more than 250 games in the NFL, Philip Rivers is now on the sidelines coaching in Baldwin county.

"It's a little different. I got on a different uniform. Not putting on a helmet certainly feels a little different," said Rivers.

He traded in his helmet for a headset to take the field at Fairhope Municipal Stadium for the first time as head coach of the St. Michael Cardinals.

"It's a different kind of nerves today that you have. In a good way. I think it's just because you care. You know. You care about it. It means something to you. You care for these kids, their families, the school," said Rivers.

Thursday's game was a real family affair. Rivers' brother Stephen coaches with him. Two of his sons were ball boys and the rest of his family packed the stands to take it all in. His dad, also a former coach, knows it's a new challenge for his son, but says some things never change.

"In football season on Fridays we'd get up that morning and one of us, Joan, my wife, or me would yell what day is it? What time is it? He'd holler back from down the hall it's game time. So he texted me this morning and said what time is it," said Steve Rivers.

The Cardinals have won just five games since they started playing in 2017. Pat Murphy's son Josh Murphy is the starting quarterback. As a junior, his son has seen a lot of change but has loved getting to learn about football and life from his new coach.

"I think just the excitement and the enthusiasm he brings to the game and just the knowledge he's giving our kids not only in football but in life. How to be a good student, how to be a good man," said Murphy.

While this is only game one, everyone can agree the future is bright for their coach and this team.

"He's made us so proud. He could still be playing quarterback in the NFL, but he's here helping these guys be better citizens, better people," said Rivers. "That's what coaching is all about."

"You can ask any kid on the field. They feel like they're going to win tonight," said Murphy. "They believe they're going to win tonight so that's the big change is that confidence."

The Cardinals had good reason for their newfound confidence. They opened their season with a 49-0 win against McIntosh.