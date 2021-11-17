FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Clean Water Alabama (CWA), a Baldwin County-based water preservation non-profit group, recently received a $10,000 donation from local Piggly Wiggy stores and owner Danny Manning.

“We’re so grateful to Danny Manning and Piggly Wiggly for this generous donation,” John Manelos, president of CWA said. “Clean Water Alabama has plans for best use of this funding to educate residents and businesses alike across our area and state about the need for preserving our beautiful waters and ways to make them cleaner and better.”

The group has begun a focus on educating children through its creation of two different books created to teach kids about water conservation and preservation: a coloring book and an activities book that will be provided at no charge in various retail locations, restaurants, medical offices, and other spaces.

“This generous donation helps take care of the costs of our kids’ books project that will help us teach our children about how important our waters are here and what they can do to help keep them clean and safe for everyone,” Manelos said.

Manelos said remaining funds from the donation will be used to help further operational activities for the group, including a push in the upcoming session of the Alabama Legislature for a bill that will help address issues with problematic septic tanks near bodies of water. The bill will be carried by Rep. Joe Faust (R-Fairhope).

“We want to do for septic tanks what the Strengthen Alabama Homes program did for roofs in our area,” Manelos said. “The legislation will use Restore Act money to give grants to people who live near streams and waterways to help fix or replace their malfunctioning or damaged septic tanks or connect to existing nearby sewer systems. By doing that, we help avoid more runoff and more sewage finding its way into our waters and prevent further damage before it can start.”

Clean Water Alabama is a non-profit organization whose mission is to engage the citizens of Alabama to take the necessary actions to ensure that our water resources (rivers, streams, lakes, bays, and coast) are protected from those items that make them unsafe to its citizens, and the plant and animal life that live within and around. For more information on Clean Water Alabama, visit CleanWaterAlabama.com.